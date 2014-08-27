Having been told he is free to leave by manager Louis Van Gaal, Welbeck’s departure from Old Trafford looks certain but his destination is still somewhat undecided.

TRUTH RATING 6/10 As Angel Di Maria touched down in Manchester, Danny Welbeck must have felt that a first team place at Manchester United was drifting further and further from his grasp, having spent two seasons watching Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney from the sidelines.

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old looked set for a move to White Hart Lane and, with United initially unprepared to sell to title contenders, Spurs always seemed the more likely destination.

However, The Daily Mail believes the England international has given ‘serious consideration’ to a move to the Emirates stadium. Having realised the severity of Giroud’s injury, Wenger will be desperate to find a top-class striker before the transfer window closes on Monday night.