Rovers sit 17th in League Two following three defeats in the opening five games of the new campaign, but will be pitted against the Magpies who are perched sixth in the Premier League.

Tranmere welcome Newcastle in the biggest mismatch of the Carabao Cup second round tomorrow evening.

The early rounds of the cup always provide terrific opportunities for giant-killings, and neutrals will be tuning in for this one in hope of another.

Newcastle have started the season superbly. They defeated Nottingham Forest before drawing with Brighton and, most impressively, also drawing champions Manchester City at St James' Park.

Tranmere have only reached the third round of this competition once since 2001 and will be determined to give a good account of themselves against far superior opponents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tranmere v Newcastle on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Tranmere v Newcastle?

Tranmere v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tranmere v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm.

There will be plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule over the course of the competition.

What TV channel is Tranmere v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream Tranmere v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tranmere v Newcastle team news

Tranmere predicted XI: Hewelt; Byrne, Turnbull, Jameson, Dacres-Cogley, Nolan, O'Connor, Merrie, Bristow; Hemmings, Nevitt.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie; Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Anderson, Fraser; Wood.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Tranmere v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tranmere (13/1) Draw (5/1) Newcastle (2/9)*

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tranmere v Newcastle

Newcastle's revolution looks set to be a slow burn without splashing obscene money at the first opportunity. There'll be no instant Champions League charge, but a domestic trophy is certainly in their sights this term. This should be a comfortable evening for Eddie Howe's confident side.

Our prediction: Tranmere 0-2 Newcastle (9/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.