It's been a difficult few weeks for Antonio Conte and the winter break doesn't seem to yet have had the impact that he will have been hoping it would.

Tottenham and Wolves have enjoyed some high-scoring encounters since the latter returned to the Premier League four years ago and the pair meet once again in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Though the result was a frustrating one, there were debuts for both his January arrivals, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, in the defeat to Southampton on Wednesday.

Wolves, meanwhile, are enjoying an impressive campaign under Bruno Lage and have been particularly strong on the road this season.

The Molineux outfit have quietly emerged as contenders – albeit outsiders – in the top four race and will be looking to emphasise their credentials on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Wolves?

Tottenham v Wolves will take place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a live stream of Tottenham v Wolves online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Tottenham v Wolves team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sánchez, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Bentacur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Chiquinho, Jimenez, Podence



Tottenham v Wolves odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (13/20) Draw (13/5) Wolves (9/2)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Wolves

Conte's side are far from the finished product and there are fragilities that the visitors should be able to exploit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But with their January arrivals beginning to settle in north London and Son Heung-Min back amongst the goals, there are reasons for positivity at Spurs.

We can expect another high-scoring contest and one that could be settled by a moment of magic or a mistake.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Wolves (20/1 at bet365)

