The German Health minister has called for organisations to reconsider hosting events with more than 1,000 people in attendance this week.

All Bundesliga games went ahead as normal at the weekend, though refunds were issues to over 500 fans who requested them for Borussia Monchengladbach's home game against Dortmund.

Across Europe, the Greek government has announced that spectators will be barred from all sporting events for the next fortnight due to the outbreak.

Confirmation has yet to be made by either Olympiakos or Wolves, but that game is expected to go ahead behind closed doors.

It remains to be seen whether the Tottenham game would be rescheduled, cancelled or played in an empty arena.

The news follows the announcement that the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament has been cancelled due to a reported case of coronavirus in the local area of Coachella Valley, California.