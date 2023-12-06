Tottenham have been plagued by injuries to the likes of Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison in recent weeks, and they remain unavailable for West Ham's visit, but Cristian Romero is back after serving a three-game suspension.

The Hammers head to Tottenham off the back of last Sunday's underwhelming 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, which extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for West Ham, however, as they are winless in five visits.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Thursday 7th December 2023.

Tottenham v West Ham kick-off time

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Tottenham v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the whole match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Tottenham v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v West Ham live on FuboTV at 3:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v West Ham odds

