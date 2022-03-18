There is no love lost between Spurs and the Hammers but this meeting holds extra importance as the pair are both in the race for Champions League football this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to the latest London Derby between fierce rivals Tottenham and West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, in the final fixture of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Arsenal are the side in possession of fourth place right now but with a fair way still to go in 2021/22, there promises to be more twists and turns before the final Premier League standings are confirmed in May.

West Ham came out on top in the reverse fixture back in October, a result that contributed to the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, but Spurs knocked the east London club out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage two months later.

The bragging rights and a vital three points are on the line, then, for 2021/22's third instalment on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leicester v Brentford on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentacur, Højbjerg, Reguilón; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko; Antonio

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (7/10) Draw (14/5) West Ham (7/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Michail Antonio's goal separated the two sides at the London Stadium in October and he should be available for the Hammers on Sunday despite recent injury issues.

There is more than just bragging rights on the line as the pair try to reel in fourth-placed Arsenal but neither club's cause has been helped by their inconsistency in recent weeks.

As with so many derbies, it could be a game that's separated by a moment of magic or a mistake – particularly as there may be some tired legs after both played in midweek.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 West Ham (7/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.