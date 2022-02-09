Spurs lost their last game before the break against Chelsea but remain well placed to mount an assault on the top four given that they have four games in hand on some teams above them.

Tottenham return to action live on the Premier League TV schedule as they face Southampton in a bid to restart the season in style.

Antonio Conte will be delighted to have a full array of talents at his disposal going forward with players back from injuries and international duty.

Southampton sit 12th in the table, respectable shape for Ralph Hasenhüttl's men. However, he will hope to finally kick on and lead his side to greater things.

Both teams will be determined to kick-start the rest of their campaign with a victory to rebuild momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Southampton on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Tottenham v Southampton?

Tottenham v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Southampton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Adams, A. Armstrong

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/7) Draw (3/1) Southampton (19/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Southampton

Tottenham enjoyed a transformative transfer window as they shipped out Dele Alli and underperforming duo Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele to make room for Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Conte used his January window to address the culture of stagnation around Spurs. Players who have departed clearly didn't sit well with the all-action boss.

He will expect his streamlined Spurs to make an impact early doors against the Saints.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (8/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.