Spurs won 6-3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min showing no signs of early rust as they both bagged a brace.

If Wednesday’s game against Team K-League is anything to go by, this should be an exciting pre-season for Tottenham fans.

The North London club now have one game left of the South Korean leg of their pre-season schedule, which sees them take on Sevilla at the World Cup Stadium in Suwon.

The Spanish side finished fourth in LaLiga last season and despite losing a number of key players already in the summer transfer window, should offer a sterner test than Wednesday’s opponents.

Supporters should get another chance to see £60 million summer signing Richarlison in action, but Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster will both be absent after testing positive for COVID-19 while Ivan Perisic is touch-and-go after sitting out the last game due to injury.

Spurs will travel to Scotland to face Rangers at Ibrox later this month before wrapping up their pre-season fixture list against Jose Mourinho’s Roma at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel, but you feel Antonio Conte would love them to leave South Korea with a perfect record.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Sevilla on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Tottenham v Sevilla?

Tottenham v Sevilla will take place on Saturday 16th July 2022 at the World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Sevilla will kick off at 12pm.

There's plenty of Tottenham pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about Spurs's upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Sevilla on?

The game will not be on TV but fans outside Asia can tune in to watch the game on SPURSPLAY.

Every one of the club's pre-season games will be broadcast live and exclusively on their new streaming platform.

Supporters are required to pay £45 for a one-year subscription for SPURSPLAY, though that fee is reduced to £35 for season ticket holders.

How to live stream Tottenham v Sevilla online

You can also live stream the match on SPURSPLAY via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.