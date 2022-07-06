Antonio Conte has been backed by the north London club – with Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, and Yves Bissouma among the new arrivals – but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to close the gap on England's top two clubs.

Tottenham's proactivity in the summer transfer window will only have made supporters more excited for the start of the new Premier League season, which is now around a month away.

There's no doubt that will be the Italian coach's target, such are the high standards he sets himself, and he'll want his players well drilled for their season opener against Southampton on Saturday 6th August.

With Tottenham back in the Champions League, Conte will want his players competing for both European and domestic silverware in 2022/23 and a strong pre-season can help them do that.

Their schedule will take them to South Korea, Scotland, and Israel before they're back to host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the Premier League's opening weekend.

Tottenham pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

All UK time. Live coverage on SPURSPLAY. More details below.

Wednesday 13th July

Team K League v Tottenham (12pm) - World Cup Stadium, Seoul

Saturday 16th July

Tottenham v Sevilla (12pm) - World Cup Stadium, Suwon

Saturday 23rd July

Rangers v Tottenham (1pm) - Ibrox, Glasgow

Saturday 30th July

Tottenham v Roma (7:15pm) - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa

How to watch Tottenham pre-season on TV

Tottenham fans are in luck as every one of their pre-season games will be broadcast live on their new platform SPURSPLAY.

Supporters must pay a £45 annual fee to sign up, which is reduced to £35 for season ticket holders, but the pre-season coverage will be available via the website and app.

The first two matches of Tottenham's pre-season tour – against Team K League in Seoul and Sevilla in Suwon – will not be available in Asia via SPURSPLAY.

