Spurs enter this competition with huge ambitions given the man at the helm.

Tottenham begin their Champions League campaign with an intriguing home clash against Marseille.

Antonio Conte will be keen to find the balance between Premier League and Champions League targets, but he boasts a deep pool of talent and all will be desperate to impress.

Tottenham have started the season brightly and sit third in the Premier League table, just one point behind league leaders – and north London rivals – Arsenal.

Marseille have also enjoyed a tremendous start in Ligue 1 and find themselves perched up in second, level on points with Lionel Messi's PSG.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Marseille on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Marseille?

Tottenham v Marseille will take place on Wednesday 7th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Marseille will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Marseille on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Marseille online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Marseille team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Marseille predicted XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez

Tottenham v Marseille odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (1/2) Draw (7/2) Marseille (5/1)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Marseille

Spurs are favourites to win a favourable Group D, with Frankfurt and Sporting CP joining these two teams. Conte will be determined to kick-start the campaign in style, and the likes of Richarlison, who is finding his feet at the club, will be desperate to seize their opportunities when they come along. The former Everton player is built for big games and could be the game-changer here.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Marseille (13/2 at bet365)

