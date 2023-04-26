Spurs axed interim boss Cristian Stellini in the wake of last Sunday's 6-1 thrashing at St James's Park and handed Ryan Mason the job for the remainder of the campaign.

Tottenham will look to bounce back from their humiliation at Newcastle when they welcome Manchester United to north London.

He will need to mastermind a win if Tottenham are to revive their flagging hopes of Champions League qualification as they find themselves six points behind fourth-placed United, who have two games in hand.

Erik ten Hag's team are sitting pretty thanks to a run of three consecutive league wins, and they overcame their Europa League nightmare by getting the better of Brighton on penalties in last Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

The Red Devils have won the last four meetings between the two teams including last October's reverse fixture when Fred and Bruno Fernandes were on target at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 27th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Man Utd kick-off time

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Tottenham v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Tottenham v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (9/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (7/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tottenham v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Tottenham v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

