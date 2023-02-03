Spurs threw away a two-goal lead to suffer a 4-2 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Etihad and risk losing ground in the race for the top four if they're unable to come away with all three points this time, with Man Utd and Newcastle favourites to win their games on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Tottenham and Manchester City meet for the second time in just 17 days.

The last thing the north Londoners will want to do is help leaders Arsenal move one step closer to their first Premier League title since 2003/04 but Antonio Conte's side have their own top four hopes to worry about.

Man City landed a psychological blow with their victory over the Gunners in the FA Cup last weekend but that has not helped them close the gap in the Premier League, which could be as wide as eight points by kick-off.

For all their dominance during Pep Guardiola's tenure, the Citizens have struggled away at Spurs and never beaten them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Man City kick-off time

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (18/5) Draw (3/1) Man City (7/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tottenham v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Tottenham v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

