Pep Guardiola's side have never won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but turned around a two-goal deficit to beat the north Londoners 4-2 just a fortnight or so ago and have looked back to their best recently after a January blip.

The Premier League weekend wraps up in style as Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Their focus will be on securing a win to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who could be as far as eight points ahead by kick-off.

While Spurs will not want to aid their north London rivals' title push, their main focus is the top four race and another defeat to the Citizens could see them drop six points back from Man United and Newcastle.

Sunday's game promises to be a tasty affair but there will be no touchline antics from Antonio Conte as the Italian coach is set to miss the game after undergoing surgery on his gall bladder on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Tottenham v Man City.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Tottenham v Man City team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hølbjerg, Bentacur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham v Man City prediction

Meetings between Tottenham and Man City have rarely been lacking in drama in recent seasons and Sunday's game should be no different.

Spurs will likely look to soak up pressure and get the ball forward to their dangerous front three as quick as they can when they turn it over.

Harry Kane is still searching for the goal to put him top of the club's all-time scorers list and he may well get it but it might not be enough to stop Man City claiming a first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Man City (14/1 at bet365)

Tottenham v Man City odds

Tottenham (7/2) Draw (16/5) Man City (7/10)

