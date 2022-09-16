Spurs conceded twice after the 89th minute to slip to a 2-0 defeat and handed control in Champions League Group D to the Portuguese side, but need to shift their focus back to domestic matters ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte reportedly tore into his players after Tuesday night's defeat to Sporting Lisbon and, after forcing them in for an early training session on Wednesday, will be demanding a response from them when they host bottom-of-the-league Leicester City as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Conte's side are one of just two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League and could leapfrog north London rivals Arsenal with a win over the Foxes – if only until the Gunners play on Sunday.

A few other top-flight games have been postponed, but it has been confirmed that Saturday's game will go on despite it being played in the capital.

Leicester will head to London a side bereft of form after losing five on the bounce. Pressure is really building on Brendan Rodgers, whose team sit bottom of the table with just a point from their first six games and lost 5-2 to Brighton last time out.

Last weekend's postponements will have given Rodgers more time to work with his players as he looks to kick-start their campaign, but doing so away against Tottenham will not be easy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Saturday 17th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Wolves v Man City.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin; Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Iheanacho, Daka.

Tottenham v Leicester odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (9/20) Draw (10/3) Leicester (6/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Conte will surely look to make some changes after Tottenham's midweek defeat. Son Heung-min and Emerson Royal look the prime candidates to lose their places and are likely to be replaced by Dejan Kulusevski and Matt Doherty, while Ryan Sessegnon may well come in on the left to freshen things up.

They were poor across the field against Sporting but after their hiding from their Italian coach, they should be fired up for the visit from Leicester.

Something has been wrong at the King Power Stadium throughout the opening weeks of the season, and you wonder how long it will be until a change is made should their slump continue. The extended break may have given Timothy Castagne and summer signing Wout Faes the opportunity to battle their way into the manager's plans as he looks to shore things up defensively.

Tottenham's unbeaten Premier League record does not look under threat in this one, but Rodgers's job may be after a heavy defeat.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Leicester (11/1 at bet365)

