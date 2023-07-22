Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie's second-half goals cancelled out Danny Ings and Divin Mubama's early efforts before Gianluca Scamacca struck late for the Hammers.

Tottenham's marquee signing James Maddison made his bow in that game, and this meeting with Leicester represents an early opportunity for the attacking midfielder to face his former club.

The Foxes are in the midst of a revamp following last season's surprise relegation from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca has taken over from Dean Smith as head coach, while the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Callum Doyle have arrived to strengthen the squad ahead of their Championship campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Tottenham v Leicester?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Leicester kick-off time

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 11am.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

Tottenham v Leicester will be on the Premier League club's official TV channel, SpursPlay.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Tottenham and Leicester official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leicester online

Likewise, SpursPlay is the only live streaming platform in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.