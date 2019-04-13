Mauricio Pochettino’s men face relegated Huddersfield as they seek to consolidate their place in the Champions League top four.

Harry Kane limped out of the midweek Champions League clash with Man City and will miss the encounter this weekend.

Huddersfield are playing for pride in the last five games, with their current total of 14 points ranking as the current second-lowest Premier League points total in history.

More like this

Derby County take up the unenviable record of having the lowest points total in the Premier League era with just 11 in the 2007/08 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Huddersfield game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Huddersfield game?

Tottenham v Huddersfield will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 13th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Huddersfield

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 11:30am (from midday on Main Event).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Son Heung-Min has stepped up in Kane’s absence every time he has been called upon this season.

The South Korean superstar is a pivotal ingredient in Spurs' success and will have no trouble slotting into a central role this weekend.

There's not a lot Huddersfield can do or change, nor is there anything to play for, and they could be dismantled with Spurs' fringe stars likely to be given a chance to impress.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.