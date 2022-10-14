Antonio Conte's side sit four points back from their north London rivals after nine games and would cut that gap to just one with a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – with the Gunners not playing until Sunday.

Tottenham will be aiming to close the gap on leaders Arsenal when they host Everton in the final game of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

They bounced back from their defeat at the Emirates with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend and got the job done against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek to move top of Champions League Group D.

Attention now turns to the visit of Everton, who saw their recent unbeaten run ended by Man Utd last weekend and will be determined not to lose a second game on the bounce.

There were positives from Sunday's game at Goodison Park – with Frank Lampard's side taking an early lead, pushing hard for an equaliser once the Red Devils had turned the tables, and able to give Dominic Calvert-Lewin his first minutes of the season – and may fancy their chances against a Spurs side that have not been wholly convincing this term.

Conte's side have given up opportunities and struggled for fluency at times but relied upon the quality of their forwards to get them out of trouble, which has worked so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Everton?

Tottenham v Everton will take place on Saturday 15th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Liverpool v Man City.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Tottenham v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (9/20) Draw (7/2) Everton (11/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Lampard may feel his side were unlucky not to get anything from Sunday's game after they were hammering on the door in the latter stages but in truth, they were dominated for long periods.

Man Utd failed to capitalise on their chances at Goodison Park, which ensured a nervy finish, but handing those same opportunities to the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski could be fatal.

Without their home support to spur them on, the Toffees may struggle against Conte's side.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Everton (10/1 at bet365)

