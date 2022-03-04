Spurs struggles for consistency continue under Antonio Conte – having put four past Leeds United and then lost to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup inside the past week.

All eyes will be on north London on Monday evening as Tottenham host Everton as part of the Premier League TV schedule .

They're still in the race for the top four, however, and have to view the visit of the relegation-threatened Toffees as a perfect opportunity to keep pace with the sides around them.

Frank Lampard enjoyed facing Spurs during his playing days – beating them 22 times in total and scoring 10 goals – but masterminding a victory from the dugout will be another challenge entirely.

Lampard's full focus when he took the job was always going to be on keeping Everton in the top flight and after two Premier League defeats on the bounce, his side are desperate for a win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Everton?

Tottenham v Everton will take place on Monday 7th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Man Utd on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Højbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Doucouré, Allan, van de Beek; Iwobi, Richarlison, Gordon

Tottenham v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/7) Draw (14/5) Everton (19/4)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Everton were unfortunate to come away with nothing from their Premier League clash with Man City last weekend and Lampard will want his side to approach Monday's game the same way.

With Spurs out of the FA Cup, success this season rests on securing a top-four finish but we've seen that Conte's team can be vulnerable when the pressure is on.

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening and that could play into the visitors' hands.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Everton (7/1 at Bet365)

