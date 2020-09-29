Mourinho's men played two days ago in the Premier League and will play a crucial Europa League play-off game in two days time, with the latest of their Carabao Cup fixtures against Chelsea sandwiched between.

The Blues don't have the same issue just yet, but with a string of Champions League games starting in October, they are set for a deluge.

However, Frank Lampard will be determined to win his first trophy as a manager and will see the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to do just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea on TV?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 29th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Tottenham v Chelsea in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham: Five players are missing for Spurs, including Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, meaning Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga are battling to start.

Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are out, while the resurgent Tanguy Ndombele is also sidelined. Mourinho could field a very young XI if he wants to turn full attention to the Europa League.

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek is lacking match fitness and may receive some game time but won't start.

Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud are doubts for the game, though Antonio Rudiger could start despite transfer speculation.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Chelsea

Mourinho loves a cup competition and acknowledges that Tottenham must begin to pick up trophies to be considered one of the top teams around.

That being said, Spurs must be very careful in this one. They've already lost Son Heung-Min to injury, Gareth Bale isn't up to speed and Harry Kane must always be treated with a degree of caution.

The Europa League is the one Mourinho wants, given the dangling carrot of a Champions League place for the winner, and may be happy to put his Carabao Cup campaign in the hands of a younger XI.

Chelsea will approach this one hoping for greater defensive stability, but also for the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner to find their feet.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

