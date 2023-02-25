Both managers could dearly do with a victory as rumours continue to circle about their future. Graham Potter still reportedly has the backing of the Blues board but they will want to see an upturn in results soon.

The blockbuster tie of the weekend's Premier League schedule comes from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Tottenham host Chelsea.

The defeat to Southampton last weekend was perhaps the low point of a rocky start to life at Stamford Bridge for Potter, who is yet to win over large swathes of the Chelsea support.

Despite a 2-0 victory over rivals West Ham, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, Potter's replacement at the AMEX, has become the latest name to be linked as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte this week.

Despite being in the job for more than a year, his side continue to struggle for consistency but they remain in the top four race.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Tottenham v Chelsea.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez; Madueke, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

Tottenham v Chelsea prediction

The neutrals will be hoping for a rerun of the reverse fixture - dubbed the Battle of the Bridge part two - and with both managers in desperate need of a win, it could be another fiery affair.

There has been little love lost between the two London clubs in the last few years and the Blues have enjoyed their trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium recently but they're in rank form right now.

Both teams will view this as an opportunity to make a statement as we head toward the business end of the season but that might mean it ends level.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (31/20) Draw (9/4) Chelsea (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.