Spurs are now the frontrunners to secure fourth after scoring 14 goals in their last four games to move three points above their north London rivals, who are wobbling.

Tottenham have a chance to pile more pressure on Arsenal as they take on Brighton in the first game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

It was Brighton that put the Gunners to the sword last weekend – beating them 2-1 at the Emirates to end a seven-game winless run.

Even so, Saturday lunchtime's game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be a real test for the Seagulls as things appear to have finally clicked under Antonio Conte and their hosts have been in brutal form of late.

They put four past Aston Villa at Villa Park and now have their sights set on Brighton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Saturday 16th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Southampton v Arsenal on Saturday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentacur, Højbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard; Welbeck, MacAllister

Tottenham v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (8/15) Draw (3/1) Brighton (11/2)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brighton

Tottenham will have been celebrating Brighton's win over Arsenal last weekend but continuing their own recent winning run will be the only thing on their minds on Saturday.

As it's the lunchtime game, a Spurs win would put them six points ahead by the time the Gunners kick off against Southampton and really put pressure on them.

Given the form that the likes of Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, and Son Heung-min have been in of late, it would be a shock if they didn't do just that.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Brighton (11/1 at Bet365)

