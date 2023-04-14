Spurs - under the management of interim boss Cristian Stellini until the end of the campaign - are three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle having played one game more following last weekend's controversial 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Tottenham continue their push for Champions League qualification when Bournemouth come to town this weekend.

Harry Kane hit a late winner after Lewis Dunk had cancelled out Son Heung-min's delightful opener, but the Seagulls should had been given a penalty when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tripped Kaoru Mitoma in the box, while a number of other calls went against Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Bournemouth are dreaming of Premier League survival after Philip Billing's first-half goal was enough to claim all three points against relegation rivals Leicester last Saturday.

The Cherries head into the weekend sitting three points clear of the drop zone in 15th and a positive result at Tottenham would be a boost ahead of key fixtures against rival teams around them in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Bournemouth?

Tottenham v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Bournemouth kick-off time

Tottenham v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

