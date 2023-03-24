The Gunners hammered them 4-0 in front of a 47,000-plus crowd at the Emirates in the reverse fixture back in September and the two clubs' seasons have taken very different trajectories since.

Tottenham will be out for revenge at Brisbane Road on Saturday as they host Arsenal in the second North London derby of the 2022/23 Women's Super League season.

Arsenal won the League Cup earlier this month and are part of a four-horse race for the WSL title – with Sunday's win at Reading leaving them five points off leaders Chelsea.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been battling at the wrong end of the table and looked as though they could be in serious trouble ahead of their 1-0 victory over relegation favourites Leicester City last weekend.

There's rarely a lack of drama when the two North London rivals meet and Saturday's game is likely to be no different.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Tottenham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

