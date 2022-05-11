Arsenal sit fourth in the table with three games to go, four points ahead of Tottenham. If Mikel Arteta's men win on Thursday, they will secure a Champions League return and effectively end their rivals' hopes of doing the same.

The north London derby is more spicy than ever this season as Tottenham prepare to host Arsenal in the showpiece match of the midweek Premier League TV schedule .

Arteta's men have been in fine fettle lately with four consecutive victories solidifying their case for the top four. They are close, and fans and players know it.

However, Tottenham see the carrot being dangled before them and will do everything in their power to haul it in against the odds.

Should Antonio Conte's men triumph, they will sit just one point short of Arsenal and have a genuine shot at gate-crashing the Champions League party.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 12th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Leeds v Chelsea on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (6/5) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (11/5)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal

Not only is this one of the most important north London derbies in recent years, it's also one of the most unpredictable. Neither side heads in as particular favourites, and the penchant for a spectacular collapse is woven into the fabric of both teams.

Arsenal tick the box in terms of raw form, though Tottenham are riddled with goalscorers and produced a big performance to draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

In Harry Kane, Son Heung Min and Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs boast a forward line that could wreak havoc on an Arsenal defence that hasn't kept a clean sheet in seven matches. It would be equally valid to suggest Arsenal will turn up, dig deep and blow away their rivals. This one is poised on a knife edge.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (9/1 at bet365)

