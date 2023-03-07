Conte will be back in the dugout in north London after taking time off to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Antonio Conte will be hoping to lead Tottenham's Champions League comeback against AC Milan on Wednesday night as Spurs host the Italian side in the second leg of their last-16 showdown.

Tottenham need to overturn a 1-0 deficit after Brahim Diaz netted the only goal in the first leg at the San Siro last month.

Spurs suffered a poor 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday, which followed their FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Sheffield United last Wednesday.

They'll be desperate to bounce back and book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, however, they face an AC Milan side who have won four of their last five in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Tottenham v AC Milan.

When is Tottenham v AC Milan?

Tottenham v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 8th March.

Tottenham v AC Milan team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

AC Milan predicted line-up: Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

Tottenham v AC Milan prediction

Conte will get his Tottenham players fired up, with Spurs needing at least one goal on Wednesday night.

Spurs have impressed at home recently and they've won their last three against Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

Milan have won just five of their 13 away matches this season in Serie A, so we'll side with a narrow Tottenham win.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (7/1 at bet365)

Tottenham v AC Milan odds

Tottenham (10/11) Draw (13/5) AC Milan (3/1)*

