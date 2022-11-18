Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas) was unveiled today (18th November) ahead of the 2022 men’s World Cup , which kicks off on 20th November.

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new festive version of their classic football anthem.

Following the Lionesses' victory during the summer, Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds were compelled to make a new version of the song that incorporated their win.

The new version features new lyrics and an audio clip of the Lionesses’ press conference performance of the song as well as featuring players Beth England and Jess Carter in the video (and even Leah Williamson's face on a Christmas bauble).

The original song was recorded ahead of England hosting the Euro 1996 tournament more than 25 years ago.

It went to No 1 twice in 1996, before an updated version was released to mark the 1998 World Cup in France.

In a statement, Baddiel said: "At last it’s between me and Mariah Carey for who really is the voice of Christmas."

Skinner added: "We just had to do it. Christmas World Cup songs are not like buses. If we’d let this opportunity pull away, it would have been a very long wait for the next one."

So read on for the lyrics as well as everything you need to know about how to listen to the new track.

How to listen to Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas

The music video is available to watch on YouTube – see below.

You can find the track on Amazon Music – sign up to Amazon Music now.

Fans can also purchase the track on a signed limited edition white vinyl, standard 7″ vinyl, cassette, and CD single – you can order here.

Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas) lyrics

England Lionesses' Lucy Bronze

COMMENTARY:

Isn’t it character, and heart and motivation as well?

(Lionesses clip from press conference)

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

ALL

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

FRANK

Loving that Lionesses win

But thoughts of last year’s final kick in

And Moscow

And Turin

The blokes seem cursed

FRANK AND DAVID

Whatever they try

And I think I know why

They’re just jinxed in July

FRANK

But it’s December…

ALL

Three Lions on a sleigh

With She-Lion’s inspiration

Santa says let’s play

The Christmas tree formation

DAVID

When they decided on Qatar

Should have checked VAR

It’s too hot

And too far

So we’ll be…

DAVID AND FRANK

…snowflakes watching it here

This is our time of year

We’ll be having a beer

FRANK: (SPOKEN) Actually I won’t because I’ve got alcohol issues…

ALL

Three Lions on a Sleigh

Yule Rimet still gleaming

A football Christmas song

Not at all demeaning…

COMMENTARY:

What a cracker of a game…England are giving them a real good stuffing…

Ding Dong Merrily on Sky…oh no it’s not on Sky…it has to be on terrestrial doesn’t it…for legal reasons…

IAN

All I want’s the World Cup

Don’t bother wrapping it up

KIDS CHOIR

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

it’s coming home …

ALL

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

56 years of hurt

FRANK

For the men’s game

ALL

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

20 weeks of hurt

DAVID

For the women’s game obviously

ALL

Never stop me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

FRANK

(It’s Englaaaaaand!)

ALL

Never stop me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Quite a lot of years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt….

