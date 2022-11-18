Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds launch single Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas)
The classic football anthem has been given another revamp.
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new festive version of their classic football anthem.
Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas) was unveiled today (18th November) ahead of the 2022 men’s World Cup, which kicks off on 20th November.
Following the Lionesses' victory during the summer, Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds were compelled to make a new version of the song that incorporated their win.
The new version features new lyrics and an audio clip of the Lionesses’ press conference performance of the song as well as featuring players Beth England and Jess Carter in the video (and even Leah Williamson's face on a Christmas bauble).
The original song was recorded ahead of England hosting the Euro 1996 tournament more than 25 years ago.
It went to No 1 twice in 1996, before an updated version was released to mark the 1998 World Cup in France.
In a statement, Baddiel said: "At last it’s between me and Mariah Carey for who really is the voice of Christmas."
Skinner added: "We just had to do it. Christmas World Cup songs are not like buses. If we’d let this opportunity pull away, it would have been a very long wait for the next one."
So read on for the lyrics as well as everything you need to know about how to listen to the new track.
How to listen to Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas
The music video is available to watch on YouTube – see below.
You can find the track on Amazon Music – sign up to Amazon Music now.
Fans can also purchase the track on a signed limited edition white vinyl, standard 7″ vinyl, cassette, and CD single – you can order here.
Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas) lyrics
COMMENTARY:
Isn’t it character, and heart and motivation as well?
(Lionesses clip from press conference)
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
ALL
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
FRANK
Loving that Lionesses win
But thoughts of last year’s final kick in
And Moscow
And Turin
The blokes seem cursed
FRANK AND DAVID
Whatever they try
And I think I know why
They’re just jinxed in July
FRANK
But it’s December…
ALL
Three Lions on a sleigh
With She-Lion’s inspiration
Santa says let’s play
The Christmas tree formation
DAVID
When they decided on Qatar
Should have checked VAR
It’s too hot
And too far
So we’ll be…
DAVID AND FRANK
…snowflakes watching it here
This is our time of year
We’ll be having a beer
FRANK: (SPOKEN) Actually I won’t because I’ve got alcohol issues…
ALL
Three Lions on a Sleigh
Yule Rimet still gleaming
A football Christmas song
Not at all demeaning…
COMMENTARY:
What a cracker of a game…England are giving them a real good stuffing…
Ding Dong Merrily on Sky…oh no it’s not on Sky…it has to be on terrestrial doesn’t it…for legal reasons…
IAN
All I want’s the World Cup
Don’t bother wrapping it up
KIDS CHOIR
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
For Christmas
Football’s coming home
It’s coming home
it’s coming home …
ALL
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
56 years of hurt
FRANK
For the men’s game
ALL
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
20 weeks of hurt
DAVID
For the women’s game obviously
ALL
Never stop me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
FRANK
(It’s Englaaaaaand!)
ALL
Never stop me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Quite a lot of years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt….
