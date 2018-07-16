It's fair to say Emmanuel Macron enjoyed France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final on Sunday.

The French president was snapped in wild celebration as one of his team's goals hit the back of the net in Moscow as FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Vladimir Putin looked on. If you look closely at the corner of the photo, you can see Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic's distressed reaction, too.

Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS (Photo by Alexei NikolskyTASS via Getty Images)

And the antics didn't stop there. Later on, Macron posed for a dab with Paul Pogba, because, like Barack Obama before him, he is keenly aware of the power of appealing to the kids. Now just try and picture this situation with Theresa May and Jesse Lingard...

French President Emmanuel Macron dabs with Paul Pogba during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Less enthused, however, was Vladimir Putin, who looked unsettled by his French counterpart's flagrant displays of emotion as the rain poured down during the victory celebrations at the Luzhniki Stadium.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) attend the award ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

Putin stayed dry amidst the downpour as his umbrella bearer was the first to arrive on the scene when the rain began to fall (presumably out of fear), while Macron was left to get soaked. Not that he'll care...

