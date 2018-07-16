And the antics didn't stop there. Later on, Macron posed for a dab with Paul Pogba, because, like Barack Obama before him, he is keenly aware of the power of appealing to the kids. Now just try and picture this situation with Theresa May and Jesse Lingard...

Less enthused, however, was Vladimir Putin, who looked unsettled by his French counterpart's flagrant displays of emotion as the rain poured down during the victory celebrations at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Putin stayed dry amidst the downpour as his umbrella bearer was the first to arrive on the scene when the rain began to fall (presumably out of fear), while Macron was left to get soaked. Not that he'll care...

