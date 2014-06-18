Of course it had to be designer, making it unobtainable for most of us, but if you really want to splash out on this now iconic piece, then you may want to save a little on the rest of the outfit, so here are my selections for mimicking Henry’s style.

Pure Cotton Flat front Herringbone Trousers, Marks and Spencer £45, Royal Herringbone Shirt, Jaeger £35, Contrast Sole Suede Loafers, Mango £59.99, Gucci Knitted Silk Cardigan £505.

Keep it cool in the heat with cotton trousers; these ones from Marks and Spencer’s are a very classic cut and work well to keep the look smart. However, if you want something a bit more modern then you could go for a navy chino instead. Jaeger always makes great tailored pieces and their shirts are no exception, I like the cool tones of this particular shirt, a slightly lighter shade of blue than Henry’s but in keeping with the trim on the cardigan. We didn’t get a shot of his shoes, so these are simply my suggestion. Navy blue suede loafers are smarter than a boat shoe but not as formal as a leather brogue, which makes them a perfect accompaniment to this look, and the flash of contrasting colour on the sole is a great touch.

If you don’t fancy splashing the cash on the Gucci number I have also found a few alternatives at more affordable prices. Unfortunately nothing out there quite matches the Gucci piece but there are a couple of great suggestions if you need a cardi wardrobe update!

Navy Options…

Merc Thompson Ska Check Cardigan £49, Peter Werth Colcross cut Cardigan, House of Fraser £55.

Or something a little different…

Cashmere Cotton Blend Cardigan, Mango £27.99.

These Mango cardigans are my favourite alternative, particularly the cream with the blue tipping. Mango is really great for stylish pieces at affordable prices and most of my work wardrobe comes from here. I would style the cream option with a crisp white shirt as shown and white chinos. Then a pair of Navy boat shoes, like these, to finish, perfect for sipping champagne on your yacht (or rubber dingy).

The Shirt

Last night's ensemble from Henry was a very stylish patterned, two-tone denim-style shirt from Louis Vuitton. Sadly, it's out of season so no longer available but I've found a selection of similar style shirts for you to mull over….

Slim Fit Grey Steve Jeans, Mango £59.99, Kingston Leather Plimsoll, Fred Perry £60, Cachos Long Sleeve Shirt, Desigual, House of Fraser £44.50.

This shirt from Desigual was the closest match I could find to Henry’s shirt. It has a pattern and the two-tone panels on the front, however the material isn’t as heavy as Henry's and the pattern is not quite an exact match. I like it though and think that this whole ensemble is a great look for a smart casual style.

While working double denim, keep the tones different, grey/blue jeans match really well with this shirt and echo Henry’s own. Again, the shoes here are simply my own suggestion and I think white will work best with this look, as it will match the V-neck t-shirt under the shirt and keep the casual element. These Fred Perry leather plimsolls are a perfect option. White plimsolls are a very popular men’s shoe for summer, however with the majority being made from canvas they will ruin in one season. These are leather so even though you might be paying double the price of a canvas pair, they will last a lot, lot longer and keep smarter as they can be cleaned.

Chambray colour block Shirt, Next £22, Denim Dot Print Shirt, Next £32.

These selections from Next are a good low-cost option and will allow you to choose one or the other of Henry’s shirt’s elements. The Chambray shirt has the two-tone effect and as it is not actual denim it will be much cooler in the heat. However, I prefer the Denim option, the dot print is subtle but gives a plain shirt a bit of a lift. I would style this with a pair of camel tone chinos and the same Fred Perry Plimsolls. Perfect for a Holiday evening look.