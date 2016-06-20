The 'original' Panenka penalty happened exactly 40 years ago. This beauty gave Czechoslovakia the #EURO76. #Panenka pic.twitter.com/UavjnrJqXg — Onefootball (@Onefootball) June 20, 2016

“I saw myself as an entertainer and I saw this penalty as a reflection of my personality,” Panenka said later. “I wanted to give the fans something new to see, to create something that would get them talking. To come up with something at a moment when no-one expects it. I wanted football to be more than just kicking a ball.”

Ever since, the Panenka has been the way for the greatest players in the world to take a spot kick. For everyone else, it's become the sure-fire way to make a right tit of yourself as you scoop the ball straight into the keeper's hands.

Advertisement

Watch the original penalty here, and for a classic example of how not to take a Panenka, check out this appalling recent effort from Venezuela's Luis Seijas during the Copa America.