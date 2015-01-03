League Two side AFC Wimbledon host Liverpool on Monday, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all face lower league opposition.

Arsenal v Hull and AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool will be broadcast live on BBC1, with Final Score and Match of the Day showing highlights from every game over the 3rd round weekend.

BT Sport 1 has live coverage of Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace and Yeovil Town v Manchester United on Sunday, as well as regular highlights programmes across the weekend. BT Sport also have live coverage of Everton v West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

More like this

BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra will have reports from all 32 matches between now and Tuesday, including live commentary from Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City on Saturday and Sunderland v Leeds on Sunday.

Keep up to date with full TV details below, along with a list of all the third round matches to look forward to this long FA Cup weekend.

Live games

Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace, Sunday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 1pm)

Alan Pardew takes charge of his first match as Palace manager away to Conference Premier side Dover.

Yeovil Town v Manchester United, Sunday 3pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 3.30pm)

Louis van Gaal has his first taste of the FA Cup against the League One strugglers Yeovil.

Arsenal v Hull City, Sunday 5.20pm BBC1 (kick-off 5.30pm)

An all-Premier League tie, and repeat of last season's FA Cup final.

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool, Monday 7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 7.55pm)

Prepare for re-runs of the famous 1988 FA Cup final between The Crazy Gang and The Culture Club.

Everton v West Ham United, Tuesday 7pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 7.45pm)

The last of four all-Premier League fixtures has been rescheduled for live coverage on Tuesday evening.

Highlights

Final Score Saturday 4.30pm and Sunday 3.50pm BBC1

Match of the Day Saturday 10.50pm and Sunday 10.30pm BBC1

FA Cup highlights, Saturday 7pm BT Sport 1

The fixtures

Saturday 3 January

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Blyth Spartans v Birmingham

Bolton v Wigan

Brentford v Brighton

Cambridge v Luton

Charlton v Blackburn

Derby v Southport

Doncaster v Bristol City

Fulham v Wolves

Huddersfield v Reading

Leicester v Newcastle

Millwall v Bradford

Preston v Norwich

Rochdale v Nottingham Forest

Rotherham v Bournemouth

Tranmere v Swansea

West Brom v Gateshead

Sunday 4 January

Dover v Crystal Palace

QPR v Sheffield United

Sunderland v Leeds

Aston Villa v Blackpool

Man City v Sheff Wed

Southampton v Ipswich

Stoke v Wrexham

Yeovil v Man Utd

Chelsea v Watford

Arsenal v Hull

Monday 5 January

Burnley v Tottenham

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool

Tuesday 6 January

Advertisement

Everton v West Ham