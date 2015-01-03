The FA Cup third round on TV: your guide to all the live matches this weekend
The BBC and BT Sport will be covering all the action, with live games including Arsenal v Hull, AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool, Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace, Yeovil Town v Manchester United and Everton v West Ham United
The FA Cup reaches the giant-killing third round this weekend with all the Premier League and Championship clubs in action, including a replay of last year's final.
Arsenal play Hull on Sunday, eight months after Arsene Wenger's side beat the Tigers 3-2 in the final at Wembley.
League Two side AFC Wimbledon host Liverpool on Monday, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all face lower league opposition.
Arsenal v Hull and AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool will be broadcast live on BBC1, with Final Score and Match of the Day showing highlights from every game over the 3rd round weekend.
BT Sport 1 has live coverage of Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace and Yeovil Town v Manchester United on Sunday, as well as regular highlights programmes across the weekend. BT Sport also have live coverage of Everton v West Ham United on Tuesday evening.
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra will have reports from all 32 matches between now and Tuesday, including live commentary from Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City on Saturday and Sunderland v Leeds on Sunday.
Keep up to date with full TV details below, along with a list of all the third round matches to look forward to this long FA Cup weekend.
Live games
Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace, Sunday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 1pm)
Alan Pardew takes charge of his first match as Palace manager away to Conference Premier side Dover.
Yeovil Town v Manchester United, Sunday 3pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 3.30pm)
Louis van Gaal has his first taste of the FA Cup against the League One strugglers Yeovil.
Arsenal v Hull City, Sunday 5.20pm BBC1 (kick-off 5.30pm)
An all-Premier League tie, and repeat of last season's FA Cup final.
AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool, Monday 7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 7.55pm)
Prepare for re-runs of the famous 1988 FA Cup final between The Crazy Gang and The Culture Club.
Everton v West Ham United, Tuesday 7pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 7.45pm)
The last of four all-Premier League fixtures has been rescheduled for live coverage on Tuesday evening.
Highlights
Final Score Saturday 4.30pm and Sunday 3.50pm BBC1
Match of the Day Saturday 10.50pm and Sunday 10.30pm BBC1
FA Cup highlights, Saturday 7pm BT Sport 1
The fixtures
Saturday 3 January
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Blyth Spartans v Birmingham
Bolton v Wigan
Brentford v Brighton
Cambridge v Luton
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Southport
Doncaster v Bristol City
Fulham v Wolves
Huddersfield v Reading
Leicester v Newcastle
Millwall v Bradford
Preston v Norwich
Rochdale v Nottingham Forest
Rotherham v Bournemouth
Tranmere v Swansea
West Brom v Gateshead
Sunday 4 January
Dover v Crystal Palace
QPR v Sheffield United
Sunderland v Leeds
Aston Villa v Blackpool
Man City v Sheff Wed
Southampton v Ipswich
Stoke v Wrexham
Yeovil v Man Utd
Chelsea v Watford
Arsenal v Hull
Monday 5 January
Burnley v Tottenham
AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool
Tuesday 6 January
Everton v West Ham