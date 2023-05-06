The Baggies are one of five teams battling it out for the last two top six spots. Carlos Corberan's side are eighth in the Championship – two points back from fifth-placed Coventry, one behind Millwall in sixth, and level on points with both Blackburn and Sunderland.

West Bromwich Albion head to Swansea City on the final day of the Championship season knowing that a win could be enough to book their place in the play-offs.

That means a victory alone won't be enough – they'll also need Millwall and Sunderland to fail to win.

Alternatively, Albion could sneak in on goal difference – they'll need a five-goal swing if Coventry lose or to better the Black Cats' winning margin by four goals.

Their hosts left their own top six push a little too late but have finished the season with a flourish and would likely love to play the role of party poopers in front of their home support.

When is Swansea v West Brom?

Swansea v West Brom will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Swansea v West Brom kick-off time

Swansea v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Swansea v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Swansea v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio WM are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via some TV packages but local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Swansea v West Brom odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Swansea (11/5) Draw (12/5) West Brom (6/5)*

