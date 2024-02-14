Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3: Release date, trailer and latest news
The Black Cats are back for one final season.
The highly-anticipated third season of Sunderland 'Til I Die is now available to watch on Netflix, with football fans now able to go behind the scenes of the Black Cats' return to the Championship under former manager Alex Neil.
Sadly for fans, this will be the final season of Sunderland 'Til I Die, with co-creator Leo Pearlman saying in 2022: "[It will] look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley. We are ending Sunderland 'Til I Die on a high."
Season 3 promises fans a exploration of Sunderland AFC under new management and the challenges faced as they return to the Championship.
Want to know more about the final season? Read on for everything you need to know about Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3.
Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 release date
Sunderland 'Til I Die was released on Tuesday 13th February, with all episodes available to stream right now!
All episodes from seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream.
How many episodes are there in Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3?
Season 3 consists of three episodes and they are as follows:
- Something to Throw Your Hope Into
- Heck of a League to Get Out Of
- 'Til the Very End
Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 trailer
Sunderland AFC released the full trailer for season 3 just days before its release, giving fans an insight into what they can expect from the sports documentary.
You can watch the full trailer below.
Sunderland 'Til I Die seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
