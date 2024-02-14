Season 3 promises fans a exploration of Sunderland AFC under new management and the challenges faced as they return to the Championship.

Want to know more about the final season? Read on for everything you need to know about Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3.

Sunderland 'Til I Die was released on Tuesday 13th February, with all episodes available to stream right now!

All episodes from seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream.

How many episodes are there in Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3?

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3. Netflix

Season 3 consists of three episodes and they are as follows:

Something to Throw Your Hope Into Heck of a League to Get Out Of 'Til the Very End

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 trailer

Sunderland AFC released the full trailer for season 3 just days before its release, giving fans an insight into what they can expect from the sports documentary.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Sunderland 'Til I Die seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now.

