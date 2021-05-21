What channel is Sunderland v Lincoln League One play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sunderland are on the brink of a fourth consecutive season in League One – as well as losing a large chunk of their squad for free this summer – ahead of their play-off semi-final second leg with Lincoln this weekend.

The Black Cats were defeated 2-0 by the Imps during midweek as Lee Johnson’s men fell way short of expectations during the biggest game of the campaign so far.

The result means the one-time Premier League mainstays need to produce a huge performance or risk losing key players such as 30-goal top scorer Charlie Wyke and top creator Aiden McGeady in the weeks to come.

Around 10,000 Sunderland fans have snapped up tickets for the showdown with blind hope that their side will respond to the inevitably raucous atmosphere and turn the tie around.

Lincoln know they just need to dig deep and frustrate their opponents to secure a place in the play-off final next weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Lincoln on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Lincoln on TV?

Sunderland v Lincoln will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Sunderland v Lincoln will kick off at 3:30pm.

The game takes place before Swansea v Barnsley in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Lincoln on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Lincoln online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sunderland v Lincoln team news

Sunderland predicted XI: Burge, Power, Wright, O’Nien, Hume, Scowen, Leadbitter, Jones, McGeady, Wyke, Stewart.

Lincoln predicted XI: Palmer, Poole, Eyoma, Jackson, Edun, Johnson, Bridcutt, Grant, Scully, Hopper, Rogers.

Sunderland v Lincoln odds

Our prediction: Sunderland v Lincoln

There’s an air of ‘first goal wins’ about this one. If Sunderland get off to a fast start, respond to the crowd and play with the ability we know they have, momentum would shift in their favour.

The trouble is, Sunderland limped into the play-offs in sub-standard form and Lincoln will do everything in their power to run down the clock, get in their opponents’ faces and make the game an ugly spectacle. And so they should.

In full flow, Sunderland have enough to win the battle, but they’re coming in at a severe disadvantage. They’ve left themselves with a mountain to climb, and Lincoln should finish off the job on aggregate here.

Our prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Lincoln (8/1 at bet365)

