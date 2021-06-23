What time is the Styrian Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race schedule

The F1 2021 calendar continues to zoom along superbly after seven races, with the Styrian Grand Prix set to throw up more drama this weekend.

Advertisement

Formula 1 heads to Austria for back-to-back race weekends, and fans will be desperate to see two show-stopping races to build on a fascinating French Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen extend his lead at the top of the driver standings.

Lewis Hamilton led for long stretches of the race, but Red Bull’s superb strategy outwitted their opponents as Sergio Perez played his part to hold off Mercedes before Max Verstappen tore through the pack to snatch victory from Hamilton at the death.

It was more evidence that Mercedes is not unbeatable, and that Red Bull will go long in the driver and constructor championship battles.

Valtteri Bottas was left frustrated once again, as he vented his anger at the team for not listening to his advice that the race would require two stops. He will be determined to channel his frustration into a strong showing next time out.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel put in another excellent shift to finish ninth, while McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth to mark continued progress at the Woking-based team.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the Styrian Grand Prix?

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 27th June 2021.

Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the Styrian Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 2pm on Sunday 27th June 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Styrian Grand Prix schedule

Friday 25th June (from 10am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 26th June (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Saturday 26th June (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 27th June (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Styrian Grand Prix on TV

The Styrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the Styrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Styrian Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

Max power

DC: Verstappen has a fast, fast car that has brought calmness with it. He knows that if he doesn’t get it done first time, he’s probably got a second opportunity to come as well in the Styrian Grand Prix. He doesn’t have to rush into moves that he might have done in the past and not got away with.

We’re seeing a more mature Max Verstappen, he’s driving brilliantly. We’re seeing a Verstappen who knows he’s got his teammate to help him which focuses the mind a little bit.

He’s happy off the track and you can tell when you talk to him. He is a very happy man in his personal life, and I think that goes hand in hand with his professional life as well. He’s got pretty much everything he wants apart from the title in the bag. And he’s looking to be competing a long way into the season.

Ominous signs for Ferrari?

DC: A word about Ferrari, who had a horrible time in France. We’ll find out more this weekend. Thinking about the new directives about tyres that we all thought were going to help or hinder Red Bull, because they had the failure at Baku. I wonder if Ferrari are the team that have been hindered the most by this, looking at their tyre wear on the weekend. It wasn’t good. You fear that Ferrari are going to have very good qualifying pace this season, but are going to struggle in hot races, looking at what you saw.

Let’s see what Ferrari can turn around at the Red Bull Ring.

Who does the track favour?

DC: It is a very steep track having run up it before, I was exhausted by the end of it. And it’s only a short track as well. It’s only 2.6 miles long, it’s only got 10 corners, and of those corners some of them aren’t really corners at all.

It’s fast and the curbs are punishing. I think it should suit Red Bull as their car seems to be better on this sort of flowing track, but in the past this hasn’t been the greatest track for Red Bull and they’ve struggled on their home turf a little bit.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.