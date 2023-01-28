Steve Evans' side produced one of the stand-out results of the third round by scoring twice after the 87th minute to claim a stunning 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Stevenage will head to the bet365 Stadium hunting another FA Cup upset on Sunday – this time with Stoke City in their sights.

The seasoned EFL coach has been a controversial figure in the past but the job he has done at the Lamex Stadium has been quite simply outstanding. He led them clear of relegation last term and has them on course for promotion back to League One in 2022/23.

It's fair to say that Alex Neil has not had quite as transformative an impact since leaving Sunderland to take charge of the Potters back in August.

They're languishing in 18th place in the Championship but their 3-0 win over Hartlepool United in the third round and 4-0 thrashing of Reading on the weekend is evidence they're starting to find their groove.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Stevenage?

Stoke v Stevenage will take place on Sunday 29th January 2023.

Stoke v Stevenage kick-off time

Stoke v Stevenage will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Stevenage on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Stoke v Stevenage online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Stoke v Stevenage odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Stoke (4/7) Draw (16/5) Stevenage (9/2)*

