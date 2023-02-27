The Seagulls, who knocked out holders Liverpool in the last round, haven't played since February 18th in their 1-0 home defeat against Fulham, with their Premier League clash against Newcastle being postponed last weekend due to the Carabao Cup final.

Stoke host Brighton in their FA Cup showdown on Tuesday night with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Despite Brighton failing to win their last two league games, Roberto De Zerbi's men are still eighth in the table and they have a genuine shot of finishing in the top six.

Stoke, meanwhile, are having another underwhelming season. They currently sit 17th in the Championship after their 1-0 home defeat against Millwall on Saturday.

They've been hit and miss this season and Alex Neil's men have alternated wins and losses in their last four league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Stoke v Brighton?

Stoke v Brighton will take place on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stoke v Brighton kick-off time

Stoke v Brighton will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Stoke v Brighton on?

Stoke v Brighton will be shown on ITV4 with live coverage from 6:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Stoke v Brighton online

You can also live stream the Stoke v Brighton game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Stoke v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stoke v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Stoke (11/2) Draw (10/3) Brighton (1/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stoke v Brighton prediction

Stoke have struggled to find form this season and Premier League outfit Brighton should have far too much for the Championship side.

Roberto De Zerbi will likely field a strong side as Brighton eye silverware and it should be a comfortable evening for the Seagulls, even if it is a cold Tuesday night in Stoke...

Our prediction: Stoke 1-3 Brighton (11/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.