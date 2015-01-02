"Liverpool Football Club has been such a huge part of all our lives for so long and saying goodbye is going to be difficult," said Gerrard, "but I feel it's something that's in the best interests of all involved, including my family and the club itself."

Clearly an emotional time for Gerrard, but also for former colleagues and his many supporters who took to Twitter in their droves to express their gratitude and upset at their esteemed captain's impending departure.

There was pride...

Tears.

Teary eyed. Don't want him to go. A legend, an icon, captain fantastic. Absolutely love the guy. Irreplaceable. God sent. #LFCIcon @LFC — !nsomn!a (@BoredomKiller_1) January 2, 2015

Former colleagues tweeted their tributes to #CaptainFantastic:

It was an honour to get the chance to play alongside Steven Gerrard .. Will always be a legend. pic.twitter.com/sO9fSvODcL — Jonjo Shelvey (@shelveyJ) January 2, 2015

Mark my words, Gerrard is the greatest player to have played for @LFC and it's a sad, sad day for everyone connected with the club #YNWA — Sami Hyypia (@SamiHyypia04) January 2, 2015

And the pundits weighed in with their verdicts on Stevie G's departure.

Some decided humour was the best remedy during this dark time...

Steven Gerrard scored 2 goals today *Steven Gerrard leaves liverpool* pic.twitter.com/npo1CGLTen — Jamie (@Bantertelli) January 2, 2015

While others were bewildered by Twitter's fragile state:

The furore around Gerrard leaving is weird. Every player who has ever played with him putting pics up of them together. He hasn't died. — Paul Bannister (@PaulDBannister) January 2, 2015

Why is everyone going on as if Gerrard is retiring ffs he's still gonna be playing no need to give it the 'best I've played with' just yet — Karl Marshall (@KarlMarshall) January 2, 2015

But most of all, there was gratitude to one of Liverpool's greatest ever players.