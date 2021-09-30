What channel is Sparta Prague v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers continue their Europa League fixtures on TV as they travel to face Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic tonight.

The Gers started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Lyon, not a particularly shameful result given the strength of their opponents, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2020.

Steven Gerrard will hope his men can produce a big performance against a side they will hope to beat if they are to progress from Group A.

Rangers continue to fly along in the Scottish Premiership with five wins out of seven games – enough to sit top of the table (six points ahead of fifth-placed Celtic) as the season enters October.

Sparta Prague drew 0-0 with Brondby in their opening Europa League clash. Their only two wins in last season’s competition ended in 4-1 results over Celtic in the Group Stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sparta Prague v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Sparta Prague v Rangers?

Sparta Prague v Rangers will take place on Thursday 30th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Sparta Prague v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Mura in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Sparta Prague v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Sparta Prague v Rangers online

Sparta Prague v Rangers team news

Sparta Prague predicted XI: Nita; Wiesner, Panak, Stetina, Hancko; Sacek, Pavelka, Soucek; Moberg Karlsson, Hlozek, Pesek

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Hagi, Morelos, Roofe

Sparta Prague v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Sparta Prague v Rangers

Sparta Prague are simply no fools. They are wily European regulars with a rich history of featuring in massive Champions League encounters. Of course, history counts for little once the sides cross the white lines.

Rangers have toppled greater foes and won’t be greeted by the usual red-hot atmosphere inside the stadium as Sparta were slapped with a stadium ban following racist chanting in a prior match.

Instead of the feared ultras, 10,000 children have been permitted to fill the stands. That lack of intensity raining down from the stands will take some of the sting out of this one and Rangers will hope to go about their job in a professional manner.

Our prediction: Sparta Prague 1-2 Rangers (9/1 at bet365)

