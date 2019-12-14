Despite Ings’ strikes, Southampton find themselves in 18th while West Ham sit just a point ahead.

The Hammers are struggling for goals despite boasting a talented, expensive array of forwards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v West Ham game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Southampton v West Ham?

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019.

How to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass= for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Expect a tight game between two sides who can barely afford to drop points in games against potential relegation rivals.

A winner would scramble away to relative safety in the highly-congested table, while a draw would simply represent a missed opportunity for both.

As has been the case in many games for Southampton, Ings’ clinical touch may prove the difference.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Ham