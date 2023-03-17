The Saints missed the chance to escape the drop zone in midweek as the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on home soil means they remain rooted to the foot of the table, with less than a third of the season left to play.

Southampton will bid to boost their Premier League survival hopes when they welcome Tottenham to St Mary's this weekend.

A repeat of last August's reverse fixture would be a significant blow to Southampton's prospects as Tottenham ran out 4-1 winners.

Spurs head to the south coast off the back of last weekend's comprehensive defeat of Nottingham Forest, although inconsistent form means they still have plenty of work to do if they are to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Harry Kane has scored on his last two visits to St Mary's and Tottenham's main man in attack will be eager to tally up 20 goals for the league campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Tottenham?

Southampton v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Southampton v Tottenham kick-off time

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Southampton v Tottenham live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Southampton v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Southampton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (15/4) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (3/4)*

Southampton v Tottenham prediction

Southampton are the worst Premier League team at home as they have lost more than half their games at St Mary's, and this looks like being another defeat for James Ward-Prowse and co.

Tottenham are hardly a reliable proposition but Harry Kane is fancied to make the difference when it matters against the Saints' leaky defence.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

