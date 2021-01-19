What channel is Southampton v Shrewsbury FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Shrewsbury take on Southampton in a rescheduled FA Cup third round tie at St Mary’s under testing circumstances this evening.

The fixture was postponed more than a week ago due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the League One squad and manager Steve Cotterill remains absent after spending time in intensive care due to the virus.

The 56-year-old is recovering, but will not be in attendance as his team go to battle against Premier League opposition in the last of the third round FA Cup fixtures.

Shrewsbury’s main men will hope to put up a mighty effort for their boss, but face a tough task of controlling the high-flying Saints.

Ralph Hassenhuttl has guided his men to the outskirts of the Europa League places in the Premier League table but will see the FA Cup as a potential opportunity to mark his reign with silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Shrewsbury on TV?

Southampton v Shrewsbury will take place on Tuesday 19th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Shrewsbury will kick off at 8pm.

The whole FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool and Chorley v Wolves in two of the most intriguing ties.

What TV channel is Southampton v Shrewsbury on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Shrewsbury online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Southampton v Shrewsbury in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Southampton v Shrewsbury team news

Southampton: The Saints have a sprawling injury list to contend with, meaning rotation will be forced as opposed to desired by Hassenhuttl.

Moussa Djenepo, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella, Jannik Vestergaard and Will Smallbone are all out, Danny Ings remains in isolation, while Oriol Romeu is a doubt. Expect to see some youngsters on display.

Shrewsbury: In contrast, Shrewsbury have few injury concerns, though it is unknown which players are out of isolation and available to be selected.

Former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels returns to the south coast with a little extra incentive to dump rivals Southampton out of the cup.

Our prediction: Southampton v Shrewsbury

Neither side’s preparation has been ideal, by any stretch of the imagination. Both are likely to field experimental, untested XIs and that could make for a closer game than their statures would suggest.

Shrewsbury endured a terrible start to the campaign but they’ve just gone undefeated in eight league clashes, proving they’re a tough nut to crack.

Saints’ more experienced players such as James Ward Prowse, Ryan Bertrand and Shane Long must step up to lead their younger colleagues or this could be a far tighter encounter than Hassenhuttl would like it to be.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-1 Shrewsbury

