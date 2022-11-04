The Magpies' run of 16 points from six games looks all the more impressive when you consider that's included scoring 4+ goals on three occasions as well as a 2-1 win over Tottenham and a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Flying high after their 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa, Newcastle United head down to the South Coast to take on Southampton as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

Their forwards have looked in ominous form of late – with Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron doing the damage at St James' Park this weekend – and Allan Saint-Maximin even made his long-awaited return late on against Aston Villa.

But Southampton have kept things tight in recent weeks – not conceding more than one goal in a game since their 4-0 defeat to Man City in early October and taking five points from their last four games.

They're teetering just above the relegation zone after their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace but the talk of Ralph Hasenhuttl losing his job has gone quiet in recent weeks.

A few good results ahead of the winter World Cup break, with Premier League games against Newcastle and Liverpool and a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday still to come, could be enough to ensure he remains at the helm at least until January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Newcastle?

Southampton v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Southampton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Newcastle team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Maitland-Niles, Perraud; Adams, Aribo

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Southampton v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Newcastle

Southampton have tightened things up in recent weeks but they host a Newcastle side oozing with confidence.

Almiron, Wilson, and Guimaraes have all been so good recently that it's been easy to forget that Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak have been missing.

With his other attackers purring, Eddie Howe is unlikely to rush Saint-Maximin back into the starting XI but it will be useful to have him available in case the Saints prove too hard to break down initially.

You feel as though Hasenhuttl's side are likely to need an early goal that gets St Mary's going if they're to get a result.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Newcastle (9/1 at bet365)

