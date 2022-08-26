The Red Devils were in a fully-fledged crisis a week ago, but things look much brighter following Monday's victory against rivals Liverpool and the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag has had his first Premier League win as Manchester United manager, but all the pressure will be on his side to make it two in two when they take on Southampton on the South Coast in the opening game of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Man Utd have been calling out for a midfielder destroyer for years now and the Brazilian is one of the best in the world, but his arrival and the North West Derby win has not fixed the deeper set issues at the club.

Fresh off a first 2022/23 league win of their own and a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory against Cambridge United in midweek, Southampton will be looking use what Brentford and Brighton did to ten Hag's side as a blueprint for success.

That may be harder to do with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, as Man Utd looked as solid as they have done in some time on Monday, while Casemiro should add even more steel.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl will be determined to ensure his Saints don't given the visitors a minute's peace on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man Utd?

Southampton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham.

Southampton v Man Utd team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong; Adams.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Southampton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Man Utd

Saturday lunchtime's game is one that could be settled by who starts better.

The Red Devils flew out of the blocks against Liverpool, but if Southampton can score early and the St Mary's crowd gets up, then it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them fall apart once again.

The pressure is on ten Hag's side to show that Monday's victory was not a one-off and this is indeed a new dawn for the Old Trafford club.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

