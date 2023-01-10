City, who knocked holders Liverpool out in the last round, have won the competition six times since 2014.

Carabao Cup experts Manchester City are hoping to book their place in the semi-finals as Pep Guardiola's men travel to Southampton on Wednesday night.

They'll be hoping to make it seven this season and bar City's 1-1 defeat at home against Everton, they've been dominant since the World Cup. City have won four of their five games and scored 12 goals in that period, while also closing the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.

Southampton's form, meanwhile, is the opposite of City's. Nathan Jones has failed to make an impact at St Mary's, with the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League having won just three games all season.

They pulled off a surprise 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, however, facing City is a completely different task.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Southampton v Man City?

Southampton v Man City will take place on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Man City kick-off time

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

What TV channel is Southampton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Southampton v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (14/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (1/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Southampton v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Southampton v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.