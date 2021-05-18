What channel is Southampton v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton fans return to St Mary’s for the first time in over a year to see Ralph Husenhuttl’s men welcome Leeds United to the south coast.

High-scoring Leeds are looking to cement their spot in the top-half of the table with a victory with just two Premier League fixtures left to play this season.

Leeds go into the game off the back of a 4-0 away win at Burnley with Marcelo Bielsa clearly not easing the intensity of his high-pressing style in the closing stages.

Southampton have also been finding the net with ease though, having scored three or more goals in consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2018.

Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 2005-06 Championship season having recorded a 3-0 win at Elland Road in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leeds on TV?

Southampton v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 18th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Leeds will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Leeds team news

Southampton: Hasenhuttl has confirmed Oriol Romeu could return after nearly three months out with an ankle injury and is in contention to start.

Defender Jan Bednarek missed their last outing against Fulham with a heel problem but is available again tonight.

Leeds: Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch won’t be available for selection in their final two matches as they prepare for their potential involvement in Euro 2020.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a fitness test.

Southampton v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Leeds

Leeds play without fear on their travels and even though Southampton will have the support of the fans it’s hard to look beyond a win for the away side.

Patrick Bamford sits three goals ahead of Danny Ings in the Golden Boot race on 15 and will see a sometimes shaky Saints defence as an opportunity to add to that tally and finish the season on a high.

Leeds could become only the second side to finish a Premier League campaign with no away draws – it really is all or nothing for Bielsa on the road.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Leeds (16/1 at bet365)

