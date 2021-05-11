What channel is Southampton v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton will be desperate for the season to end as they begin their final four Premier League fixtures in 2020/21 with a home clash against Crystal Palace.

The Saints sat top of the table at one stage of the fledgling season, but have taken fewer points in their last 17 games than doomed Sheffield United.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has had a number of key injuries to contend with throughout the campaign, but his team’s slide to 17th in the table has not gone down well with fans.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson’s contract comes to an end after this season, meaning he has extra incentive to impress in the final weeks of the campaign.

Victory over Sheffield United at the weekend has bumped the Eagles up to 13th in the Premier League and could yet finish higher with a strong end to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Crystal Palace on TV?

Southampton v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 11th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Leicester on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Crystal Palace team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Minamino, Redmond, Adams.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell, Eze, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Southampton v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton are simply done for the season. It’s highly likely – and unusual – that every team above the bottom three will finish with at least 40 points, but that strength won’t be enough to paper over a poor season from the Saints.

Injuries have played their part, but Hassenhuttl will be disappointed not to have made the most of his remaining squad.

Palace could open the taps a little in the final few games with Wilfried Zaha and Ebere Eze sure to relish the chance to run at this ragged Southampton team.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace (20/1 at bet365)

