The former Luton and Stoke boss was appointed as Ralph Hasenhüttl's replacement in the build up to Saints' final match before the World Cup break, which ended in a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Nathan Jones takes charge of his first Premier League home match as Southampton manager as Brighton make the trip along the south coast to St Mary's.

Jones has had more than a month to get his ideas across on the training pitch and Southampton geared up for the Premier League restart with a 2-1 victory over Lincoln in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

While Saints are struggling in 19th place in the Premier League table, Brighton are flying high in seventh, with new boss Roberto De Zerbi continuing Graham Potter's fine work.

The Seagulls also now boast a World Cup winner in their ranks after Alexis Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina's triumph at Qatar 2022, although the midfield maestro will not feature here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Brighton?

Southampton v Brighton will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Southampton v Brighton kick-off time

Southampton v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Brighton on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Southampton v Brighton online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Southampton v Brighton referee

The referee for Southampton v Brighton has been confirmed as Robert Jones.

Southampton v Brighton team news

Southampton predicted line-up: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi, Perraud; Armstrong, Adams

Brighton predicted line-up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Lallana, Caicedo; March, Gross, Trossard; Undav

Southampton v Brighton odds

Southampton v Brighton prediction

