Where else could you see Tyson Fury dropping the F-word in a pre-match team talk, a physical battle between Angry Ginge and Carlos Tevez, and even Julia Roberts making an appearance (albeit in the stands)?

The 14th edition was certainly a spectacle, which included nine goals, a late winner and some hilarious moments.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about who won Soccer Aid 2025 and how much money was raised.

Who won Soccer Aid 2025?

The World XI won Soccer Aid 2025 with a 5-4 comeback victory over England.

Goals from three ex-England strikers – Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney, former Lioness Toni Duggan, and Spurs favourite Jermain Defoe – put the Three Lions 3-0 up after 55 minutes.

But World XI fought back as former Man City and Man Utd footballer Carlos Tevez, who was booed on his return to Old Trafford, scored four goals in front of the Stretford End to pull his side back into contention.

A second for Defoe and Tevez's antics meant scores were level heading into the dying embers of the game before artist and TV personality Big Zuu squeezed the winner in at the near post and then pulled out his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression to celebrate.

The victory means World XI are now 8-6 up in the all-time standings.

How much money did Soccer Aid 2025 raise?

Soccer Aid 2025 raised £15,280,163 for charity UNICEF.

That pushes the total money raised since the charity match's inception in 2006 up to a remarkable £121 million.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.