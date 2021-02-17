What channel is Slavia Prague v Leicester Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to continue their excellent run of form that has them battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League when they turn their attention to Europe on Thursday.

Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers’ men head to Czech Republic to face a Slavia Prague side that has gone unbeaten since early December.

There are a handful of Europa League fixtures on Thursday that have changed venue due to coronavirus restrictions – but thankfully for Leicester this is not one of them.

The Foxes themselves are on a four-game unbeaten streak that includes Saturday’s 3-1 victory over defending English champions Liverpool.

And Rodgers will no doubt have his eye on European honours this season, with the domestic title race running away from his troops over the past month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slavia Prague v Leicester on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Slavia Prague v Leicester on TV?

Slavia Prague v Leicester will take place on Thursday 18th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Slavia Prague v Leicester will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Slavia Prague v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Slavia Prague v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Slavia Prague v Leicester team news

Slavia Prague: Boss Jindrich Trpisovsky could keep the same XI that beat Pardubice 3-0 at the weekend, with top scorer Jan Kuchta likely to lead the line once again.

Kuchta bagged a double at the weekend and was subbed off on 70 minutes to earn some rest ahead of Thursday’s game. Trpisovsky did the same with Abdallah Sima and Peter Olayinka – Slavia’s two other highest goalscorers in the league this season.

Leicester: Timothy Castagne could feature here but is unlikely to be risked as he works his way back from injury.

Rogers is definitely without Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Wes Morgan. Ayoze Perez appears unlikely to feature.

Slavia Prague v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slavia Prague (11/4) Draw (12/5) Leicester (1/1)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Slavia Prague v Leicester

Slavia are in decent form right now and their forward line could well cause Leicester problems, which means Rodgers is likely to start his usual back line here.

Going forward the Foxes will have to be clinical. If the boss decides to rest the likes of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy then their replacements must keep up the tempo and not let their hosts settle.

Leicester have enough quality to earn a narrow away win and take that advantage back home for the second leg next week.

Our prediction: Slavia Prague 1-2 Leicester (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.