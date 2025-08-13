The broadcaster will show at least 215 top-flight matches, a record number, every season until 2029 as part of a new deal – up from 128 games in 2024/25.

The increase in coverage includes all Sunday 2pm kick-offs, many of which have not been shown at all previously, as well as more fixtures over the festive period and, for the first time, every game on the final day of the season.

However, Sky Sports is not able to show Saturday 3pm games due to a rule installed in the 1960s that stops live football being shown between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on that day.

As coverage of football has become more extensive, the blackout, which was established to protect the English football pyramid and, in particular, ensure fans attend lower-league games, has become a point for debate.

It was protected in the most recent deals to show Premier League and EFL games, but it appears there is a growing feeling that change could be coming.

Speaking about Sky Sports' Premier League offering in 2025/26, Licht said: "Those are the games that we've been sold and those are the games that we've bought. There is clearly a direction of travel or lots of conversation about Saturday 3pms, and I think that will increase as we move through – we're not even at day one of a four-year cycle.

"This is where we are at. We are very pleased with the increases in volume and the choices that is going to bring to customers. Saying to EFL fans that they could see their team 20 times was a significant thing for us and fans of each of the Premier League teams will see more games.

"We're not at 380 Premier Leagues or 1881 EFL games but whether it is something that is coming... It's a conversation that is coming, that is for sure."

Licht also linked Saturday 3pm games, which can be watched by fans outside the UK, to illegal streaming and piracy.

He explained: "I think it's been fair to say that 3pm has been a point for piracy. Games coming into this market from various places.

"Piracy is a very serious issue. Whether it is a growing issue, it's certainly significant. There is a real concern that, despite the illegality and links to organised crime, it has been normalised, and I think that's dangerous for the industry.

"It's dangerous for rights holders. We've seen that with some of the problems in France and the value there, a lot of that's been put down to broadcasters or new entrants saying they can't get the right side of that, that's been very value destructive, and I don't think anyone wants to see that happen in this market.

"So it's all of our responsibilities – Sky Sports, Sky, all the people in industry – to be doing everything we can to tackle piracy, whether that's lobbying big tech, the conversations that we have, whether that's engaging government.

"Now, I think it's fair to say that we see a level of engagement from big tech or the start of engagement from big tech, but we think there should be more. They should understand the responsibilities. They want to be part of the future of rights, sports relationships, so they really need to step up into that space.

"Serious issue for us, serious issue for the industry, and one that we should all want to get the right side of."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville also voiced his thoughts on the extended coverage this season and the debate concerning Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

He said: "I think we're getting there, aren't we? In terms of, obviously, during lockdown, it was a really challenging time but we saw every game of football.

"When you go to different parts of the world, obviously, you could watch every game of football in the Premier League. It's getting to that point now where I think fans love football, they want to watch every single game and it just feels right that [they see] particularly those games on the Sunday.

"Some games, when they get shifted through Europe to that 2 o'clock slot, feel sometimes like you really are missing out, and the fact that they're now going to be on is a big, big plus."

The Premier League kicks off on Friday as reigning champions Liverpool begin their title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield, which is live on Sky Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.